Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $269.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.74 and a 200-day moving average of $246.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

