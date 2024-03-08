Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

