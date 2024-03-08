Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.