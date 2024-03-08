Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $678.77 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.43.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

