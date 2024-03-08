Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.