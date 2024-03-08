Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

