Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,665 shares of company stock valued at $29,507,867. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $465.29 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $467.77. The stock has a market cap of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.10 and a 200-day moving average of $401.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

