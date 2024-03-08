Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 422,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $43.62 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.28.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.