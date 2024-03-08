Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,430,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,436 shares of company stock valued at $41,103,744. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.