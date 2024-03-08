Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $240,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

