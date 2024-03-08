Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.