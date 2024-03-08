Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

OXY stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

