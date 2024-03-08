Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 9,424 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.