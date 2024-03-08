Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $179.05 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $180.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.