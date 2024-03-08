Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,124.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,396.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 79,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,273,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 44,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,089.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,020.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $971.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.95. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

