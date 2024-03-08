Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 8,303 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KGH Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $16,647,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 16,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $180.23.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

