Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

