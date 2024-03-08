Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,999 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Fastenal worth $40,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,750 shares of company stock worth $7,314,584 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.2 %

FAST opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $76.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.