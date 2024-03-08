Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.62% of Ternium worth $48,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $4,952,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 41,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 430.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

TX opened at $39.27 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TX. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

