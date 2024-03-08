Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 79,999 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,999 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of Fastenal worth $40,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,584. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

