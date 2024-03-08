Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 303,741 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,398,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,741 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equitable were worth $39,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Equitable by 32.9% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 12.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 797,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 940,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 314,468 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 58.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 361,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 133,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,814 shares of company stock worth $8,207,471. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.