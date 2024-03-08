Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 175,276 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,276 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.04% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $41,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.6 %

IEUR opened at $57.46 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

