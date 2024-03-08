Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $36,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $259.04 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

