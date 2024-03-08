Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $40,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $239.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.09.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,285 shares of company stock worth $7,911,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

