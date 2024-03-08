Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 193,519 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of American International Group worth $41,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American International Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,388,000 after buying an additional 342,237 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AIG stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

