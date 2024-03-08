Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,836 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $38,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,554 shares of company stock valued at $21,000,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

