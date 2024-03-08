Schroder Investment Management Group Has $49.99 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $49,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $528.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $537.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

