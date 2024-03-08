Schroder Investment Management Group Has $43.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $43,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,967 shares of company stock worth $28,667,758. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $98.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

