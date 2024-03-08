Schroder Investment Management Group Has $41.96 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,956,000 after buying an additional 1,066,871 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 59.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,089,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

