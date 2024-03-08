Schroder Investment Management Group Has $38.03 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.32% of ICU Medical worth $38,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. CL King began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

