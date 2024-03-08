Schroder Investment Management Group Has $36.85 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.69% of Natera worth $36,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $90,834.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,962,370.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 905,134 shares of company stock valued at $56,638,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

