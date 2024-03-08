Schroder Investment Management Group Has $35.31 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,414 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.57% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $35,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,799 shares of company stock worth $800,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.4 %

USPH opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

