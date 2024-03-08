Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nordson were worth $43,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,873,000 after buying an additional 39,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

