Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,306 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.04% of IAC worth $42,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 70.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IAC by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in IAC by 48.0% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after acquiring an additional 321,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

