Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.88% of AZEK worth $38,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in AZEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AZEK by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,449,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

