Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,466 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $37,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $36,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIN opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

