Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $42,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 384,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 103,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.4 %

FCX stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

