Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 14,742 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.64% of Cavco Industries worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $375.37 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $380.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.05.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

