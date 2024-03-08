Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 114,167 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,167 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $45,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $204.37 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.47 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

