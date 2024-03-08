Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

