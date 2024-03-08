Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.5 %

SLB opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.