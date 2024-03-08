SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $93.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.