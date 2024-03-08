SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $195.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $113.64 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

