SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 40.94% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $505.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.12.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,446,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

