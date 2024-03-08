Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.0 million-$273.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.8 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

NYSE:IOT traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,898,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,962. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $458,695.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,279 shares in the company, valued at $10,852,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,852,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock worth $69,019,248. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

