Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

