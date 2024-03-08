Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.