Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.50 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $9,957,116. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

