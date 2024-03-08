Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWAY. TheStreet raised Runway Growth Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,957,116 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

