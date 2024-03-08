Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,957,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

